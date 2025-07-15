Triple Digit heat now in the rearview, but what's in store for the rest of the week?

Good Morning, Everyone! I hope y'all are staying cool as things heat up this week.

☀️Today

Yesterday we hit 101° in Boise- still falling a couple degrees short of the hottest day on July 8th where we hit 104°. Temperatures will look slightly different this afternoon. A weak cold front will return temperatures to near normal, providing gusty winds of 20-30 mph and some much-needed relief from the triple-digit heat.

🚩 Red Flag Warning in Effect for Eastern Idaho

Scattered thunderstorms are expected this afternoon, bringing the potential for gusty winds up to 60 mph, lightning, and little to no rainfall—a combination that heightens fire danger. Avoid outdoor burning and keep an eye out for new smoke plumes.

🔥 Light Smoke Buildup Expected

Hazy skies will develop this afternoon as light smoke drifts into the region, primarily from the Cram Fire burning in north-central Oregon. Air quality may be impacted, especially in the valleys.

☀️Forecast ahead

Today

Patchy smoke. Increasing clouds and hot, with a high near 91. Northwest wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 91. Northwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Thursday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 98. East northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Friday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 97.

Saturday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 95.

Sunday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 92.

