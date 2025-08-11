Extreme Heat Warning Tuesday — see how hot it will get in your neighborhood

Happy Monday, everyone!

Dry northwest flow aloft will keep us sunny and hot today. An upper-level high offshore will help boost temperatures into the mid to upper 90s for most, with triple digits possible in Ontario.

By Tuesday, heat will peak with triple digits across parts of southwestern Idaho—an Extreme Heat Watch is in effect for those areas. Even Wednesday stays hot, with highs still well above normal.

By midweek, moisture begins to creep back in. Southwest Idaho’s southern mountains could see a few storms Wednesday, and while most areas stay dry, isolated storms could pop up in parts of Baker, Malheur, and Valley Counties late Tuesday.

Today

Sunny and hot, with a high near 93. Light winds to start the day, then breezy conditions with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Northeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Wednesday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 95. Light winds to start the day, then breezy conditions with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 88.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 88.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 86.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 88.