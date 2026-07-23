Triple-digit heat, fire danger & storms return today

Storm chances return this afternoon, mainly across eastern Oregon and western Idaho, with a few storms potentially making it into the Treasure Valley, including the Boise metro. Any storms that develop could produce gusty winds between 40 and 60 mph, frequent lightning, brief heavy downpours, and small hail.

Idaho News 6

Outside of the storms, the biggest story will be the heat. High temperatures climb into the 100 to 105 degree range today, prompting a Heat Advisory beginning this afternoon.

Idaho News 6

Watches/warnings

Idaho News 6

A Heat Advisory is in effect this afternoon for the Treasure Valley as temperatures climb into the 100 to 105 degree range. Be sure to stay hydrated, take frequent breaks if you're working outdoors, and avoid strenuous activity during the hottest part of the day. Meanwhile, a Red Flag Warning remains in effect today across portions of eastern Oregon, with a Fire Weather Watch continuing into Friday as hot, dry, and breezy conditions increase the risk of rapid wildfire growth. Avoid outdoor burning or anything that could create a spark, and have multiple ways to receive weather and fire update

Wildfire smoke will continue to impact air quality at times. Conditions may improve somewhat during the afternoon as the atmosphere mixes out, but smoke is expected to become more noticeable again overnight and into the morning hours.

Looking ahead

Friday and Saturday turn even hotter and drier. Highs will climb into the triple digits, with some valley locations approaching 107 degrees on Friday. Afternoon winds will also become breezy, especially on Saturday, with gusts between 30 and 40 mph across southeast Oregon and the higher terrain of southwest Idaho. The combination of hot temperatures, low humidity, and gusty winds will increase wildfire concerns through the weekend.

By Sunday and into next week, temperatures ease back slightly into the mid-90s, but it will remain hot, dry, and breezy. Storm chances stay very limited, with only a slight chance of afternoon thunderstorms across south-central Idaho by the middle to end of next week as a little monsoonal moisture tries to return.

Bottom Line:

Expect another very hot day with highs around 100-105° and a Heat Advisory in effect this afternoon. A few strong thunderstorms could develop across far eastern Oregon and far western Idaho, with a chance of reaching the Boise Metro, bringing 40-60 mph wind gusts, frequent lightning, brief heavy rain, and small hail. Smoke will continue to impact air quality at times, while hot, dry, and breezy conditions through the weekend will increase wildfire concerns.

Treasure Valley Extended Forecast