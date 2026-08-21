Triple-digit heat continues as fire danger increases this weekend

The heat continues across southwest Idaho Friday, with a Heat Advisory remaining in effect for the Treasure Valley, western Magic Valley and Upper Weiser River Valley. High temperatures will once again approach the triple digits, although increasing cloud cover could keep temperatures a few degrees cooler than initially expected.

A Heat Advisory remains in effect for the Snake River Plain, where temperatures this afternoon will range from 98 to 104 degrees. Meanwhile, a Fire Weather Watch has been issued for much of central Oregon for Saturday afternoon. Hot, dry and breezy conditions could increase fire danger, so avoid outdoor burning this weekend.

Idaho News 6

Along with the heat, monsoon moisture will begin moving north into Idaho. Isolated thunderstorms are possible Friday afternoon and evening, mainly over higher terrain. These storms may produce gusty winds and lightning, but little rainfall.

By Saturday, more moisture moves into the region, allowing thunderstorms to produce heavier rainfall. Temperatures will also begin to cool, dropping around 5 to 10 degrees compared to Friday.

Sunday will be slightly cooler but still warm, with gusty winds possible across higher terrain.

Looking into next week, temperatures will remain near to slightly above normal, with additional afternoon thunderstorms possible Monday and Tuesday.