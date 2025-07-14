Triple-Digit Heat Back in the Forecast—Advisory Issued

Good Monday Morning, Everyone!
Get ready for hot and dry conditions this afternoon. An upper-level ridge is pushing temperatures toward the triple digits along valley floors. As a result, a Heat Advisory is in effect for the Lower Treasure Valley through 9 PM.
If you're in the Magic Valley, a Fire Weather Watch has also been issued from 3 PM to 9 PM today due to dry conditions and the potential for gusty winds. Stay hydrated and fire-aware!
Today
Sunny and hot, with a high near 100
. Lighter winds throughout the Treasure Valley between 8-13 mph. Hottest day of the week ahead.
Tuesday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 90. West northwest wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 89. Light NW wind becoming west northwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Coolest day of the week ahead.
Thursday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 96.
Friday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 96.
Saturday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 95.
Sunday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 93.
