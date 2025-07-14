Triple-Digit Heat Back in the Forecast—Advisory Issued

Idaho News 6

Good Monday Morning, Everyone!

Get ready for hot and dry conditions this afternoon. An upper-level ridge is pushing temperatures toward the triple digits along valley floors. As a result, a Heat Advisory is in effect for the Lower Treasure Valley through 9 PM.

If you're in the Magic Valley, a Fire Weather Watch has also been issued from 3 PM to 9 PM today due to dry conditions and the potential for gusty winds. Stay hydrated and fire-aware!

Today

Sunny and hot, with a high near 100

. Lighter winds throughout the Treasure Valley between 8-13 mph. Hottest day of the week ahead.

Tuesday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 90. West northwest wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 89. Light NW wind becoming west northwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Coolest day of the week ahead.

Thursday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 96.

Friday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 96.

Saturday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 95.

Sunday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 93.

Stay up to date right here https://www.instagram.com/sophiacruzwx/