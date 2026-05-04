Treasure Valley warms up: windy, with isolated storms to start the week

Good morning, Idaho!

Get ready for a stretch of above-normal warmth as we kick off the new week here in southwest Idaho. A strong ridge of high pressure is settling in over the Western U.S., and that’s going to keep temperatures running 10 to 15 degrees above average through much of the week.

Today brings a mix of sunshine and breezy conditions. While most valley locations stay dry, isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms are possible near the Nevada border and across south-central Idaho. These storms won’t produce much rain due to very dry air near the surface—but they can pack a punch in other ways. Gusty outflow winds up to 40–50 mph, lightning, and even some patchy blowing dust, especially in eastern Oregon, are the main concerns.

The wind will also be a big story today and tomorrow. Expect gusty afternoon winds, particularly across southeast Oregon and the Snake River Plain, with Tuesday looking even windier as northerly flow strengthens. Some areas could see sustained winds of 15–25 mph with higher gusts.

Idaho News 6

As we head through the rest of the workweek, the pattern stays pretty quiet overall. Warm and mostly dry conditions dominate through Friday, with just a very slight chance of a mountain shower or storm midweek.

By the weekend, we’ll see a small dip in temperatures—nothing dramatic—before heating right back up again. In fact, by Sunday, there’s a chance the Treasure Valley could push into the upper 80s, with even a slim shot at 90 degrees in Boise.

Bottom line: summer-like warmth is arriving early, with a side of wind and a few hit-or-miss storms early in the week.