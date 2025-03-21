Tracking widespread showers and a large warm up

Good Friday Morning Everyone!

I hope the first day of spring treated you well. As we continue into today, another system will move in this afternoon. Bringing valley rain, and more mountain snow! Accumulations hover between 2 to 5 inches between 4,500ft-5,500ft. Higher elevations may see anywhere from 5 to 10 inches.

The frontal system moves into NE Oregon by 4 pm, reaching the Treasure Valley near 7 pm. If you have any late evening plans be sure to carry the umbrella with you!

By Saturday we may get an isolated shower or two, but a drying trend will take over thanks to our friend's high pressure. However, Mountains will be an exception, where snow showers will continue along the West Central Mountains and NE Oregon.

Either way, this is gonna be a great week ahead. You can ski this weekend and hit the pool by early next week as temperatures rise toward the upper 70s on Tuesday!

