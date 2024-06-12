Tracking temperature changes on the forecast take a look at the thermometer here

Hump day is here!

While you were sleeping a dry cold front entered the region, causing temperatures to cool slighty, and breezy winds through the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph east of Mountain Home will be possible through the afternoon.

Thursday there will be a slight chances of thunderstorms and showers over Owyhee County and the Western Magic Valley.

Wrapping up the work week expect breezy conditions to remain, this will only aid in cooling us down.

If this isn't enough relief from the heat, I can't blame you! Friday night a cold front will enter the region causing a massive temperature drop back to the 70s! If you are planned any outdoor activities the weekend is going to be best for them when temperatures are coolest.

It looks like long term, cooler temperatures will stick through the next work week. It'll be some nice relief from the heat.

Take care of yourself and others

