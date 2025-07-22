Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Tracking pm storms, cool weather, and when the heat will return

Posted

Happy Tuesday!

Check out the nice drink of water they got in Easter, Oregon, yesterday afternoon. The most significant amounts fell by a little under an inch.

Rainfall Past 24 hours

Expect another unseasonably cool afternoon with highs in the upper 80s.

High Temperatures

Morning showers will remain relatively isolated across the Treasure Valley and East Central Mountains through the morning. However, activity is expected to become more scattered and widespread later in the day, bringing a better chance for thunderstorms during the afternoon hours.

Intense storms will produce gusty winds up to 40 mph, and localized heavy downpours.

Be prepared and pack an umbrella, just in case!

Today
Sunny, with a high near 86. Northwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Wednesday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Thursday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Friday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 93.

Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Saturday
Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 92.

Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Sunday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 91.

Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 61.

Stay up to date right here https://www.instagram.com/sophiacruzwx/

