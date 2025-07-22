Tracking pm storms, cool weather, and when the heat will return

Happy Tuesday!

Check out the nice drink of water they got in Easter, Oregon, yesterday afternoon. The most significant amounts fell by a little under an inch.

Idaho News 6

Expect another unseasonably cool afternoon with highs in the upper 80s.

Morning showers will remain relatively isolated across the Treasure Valley and East Central Mountains through the morning. However, activity is expected to become more scattered and widespread later in the day, bringing a better chance for thunderstorms during the afternoon hours.

Intense storms will produce gusty winds up to 40 mph, and localized heavy downpours.

Be prepared and pack an umbrella, just in case!

Today

Sunny, with a high near 86. Northwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Thursday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Friday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 93.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Saturday

Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 92.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Sunday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 91.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 61.

