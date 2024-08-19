Tracking a large thermometer drop as we head into the week

Happy Monday Idaho and happy first day to students returning to the classroom today.

Waking up temperatures will start the day in the 60s, returning towards the mid 90s by the afternoon. Be sure to pack your kiddo with plenty of sunscreen and water heading into school today.

Areas across Eastern Idaho, specifically Eastern Boise and West Central Mountains have a possibility of seeing storms into 1 pm. If you are traveling into these areas today, remain weather aware. Stronger storms have the possibility of producing heavy rain, hail, and lightning.

Good news is that this isn't widespread and the Treasure and Magic Valley can gear up for a clear and dry day ahead.

As we head into the middle of the week cooler air will start to push in, bringing temperatures back into the mid 80s.

If this isn't cool enough, it's looking like temperatures will return to the mid 70s by Saturday and Sunday. This will be the first time we've had 70s on the board since mid June!

As temperatures drop, rain chances sit at about 20% for both Friday and Saturday. We will keep you posted on this in case anything changes. For those of you heading into the Western Idaho Fair, it looks to be a wonderful week ahead.

Let's make it a great Monday.

