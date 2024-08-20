Tracking a dip in temperatures and a chance of showers by the end of the week

Happy Tuesday Idaho!

If you're heading out early this morning we're kicking off the day in the 60s, sitting in the upper 80s-90s this afternoon. Be sure to pack your loved ones with water and sunscreen heading into school today, It's possible we could see a few isolated showers later this evening across SE Oregon between 7pm and 11pm.

Wednesday and Thursday, temperatures hover between the 80s and 90s. I would expect winds to increase on Thursday with rain possible by the early morning in SE Oregon.

Friday, It's possible we could see a few showers within the area but chances are greater on Saturday.

Saturday is the day we will have to keep an eye on, chances of rain increase from 20% on Friday to 40% within the Treasure Valley. We will keep you posted on this as we grow closer to the weekend.

As we head into the back half of the week, temperatures cool to the mid 70s. It's looking like we could have some sweater weather early in the morning Saturday and Sunday.

Let's make it a great day Idaho!

