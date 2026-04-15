Today's cold front will bring heavy mountain snow, rain, and freezing temperatures

Good morning, everyone!

Pack the umbrella and raincoat today, we've got another rainy and snowy day ahead of us.

A strong storm system is moving through the region today, bringing widespread rain, mountain snow, and gusty winds as we head through this Wednesday. This system, tracking in from the Gulf of Alaska, will continue to increase precipitation through the day, with steady rain in the valleys and heavier snow falling across the higher elevations.

Idaho News 6

Snow levels are starting out near 6000 feet this morning, meaning most lower elevations are seeing rain for now. However, colder air will move in behind the cold front later today and tonight, causing snow levels to drop quickly. By late tonight into early Thursday morning, snow levels are expected to fall to the valley floors. However, Moisture will be decreasing by then, so valley accumulations will stay limited, with a light dusting possible in parts of the Magic Valley and little to no accumulation expected in the Treasure Valley.

In the mountains, this system is delivering significant snowfall, with totals ranging from 8 to 15 inches above 6000 feet and a few inches around 5000 feet, including areas near McCall. Along with the precipitation, gusty winds are picking up ahead of the cold front, especially across southern Idaho and eastern Oregon, where wind advisories are in place. As the front moves through later today, a brief burst of heavier showers and even isolated thunderstorms is possible.

Behind the system, colder air quickly settles in. Thursday will stay windy and chilly, with a few lingering snow showers before skies begin to clear overnight. The bigger concern then shifts to the cold mornings ahead.

Temperatures early Friday and Saturday will drop below freezing across much of the region, especially in agricultural areas. Lows could fall into the mid-20s in parts of the western Magic Valley, with upper 20s to near 30 degrees in the Treasure Valley. This could lead to frost and freeze damage for early-season crops and plants, so precautions may be needed.

Idaho News 6 Lows are expected to dip under freezing on Friday morning. Be sure to cover and protect sensitive plants.

Warnings and Advisories

Idaho News 6

A Wind Advisory is in effect across eastern Oregon and the southwest Idaho Highlands from noon through 8 PM today, with gusts up to 50 mph possible. Be sure to secure any loose outdoor items, as strong winds could cause minor damage and make travel difficult, especially in open areas.

A Winter Weather Advisory is also in effect for the East Central Mountains and much of northern Idaho today. Snow levels will begin near 6000 feet, bringing heavy mountain snow with totals between 8 and 15 inches. Mountain valleys could see around 1 to 3 inches of accumulation, which may lead to slick and snow-covered roads.

Looking ahead, a Freeze Watch is in effect for the Treasure and Magic Valleys on Thursday and Friday mornings. Overnight lows are expected to drop to or below freezing, which could damage sensitive plants and early-season crops. Be sure to cover or protect any vegetation that could be impacted by the cold.

Travel impacts

Travel impacts will be noticeable today. Periods of moderate to heavy rain will lead to slick roads and slower commutes, while gusty winds could make driving difficult in open areas. In the mountains, heavy rain falling on steep terrain may loosen rocks and mud, increasing the risk of debris on roadways, especially along routes like the Banks-Lowman Highway.

Long-term forecast

Looking ahead, conditions improve heading into the weekend as high pressure builds in. Saturday will be drier with temperatures near normal, followed by a warmer Sunday with highs climbing 5 to 10 degrees above average. Saturday morning is expected to be the last widespread freeze for now.

By early next week, temperatures remain mild, but another system is expected to move in. While timing is still uncertain, there is a growing chance for precipitation to return by Tuesday into Wednesday, along with increasing winds.

Overall, today brings impactful weather with rain, snow, and wind, followed by a quick shot of cold before a much warmer and quieter weekend settles in

Treasure Valley Extended Forecast