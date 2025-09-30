The unsettled weather continues, find out how long it lasts here

Good Morning, Idaho!

Keep that umbrella handy this week.

Overnight, bands of showers moved through the Treasure Valley, leaving behind healthy rainfall totals. Most spots picked up between 0.1" and 0.5", and Boise alone measured 0.64" — a good soaking for the valley!

As the front pulls away today, showers will linger over the Snake Plain this afternoon. Winds stay breezy, especially in higher terrain, with gusts up to 35 mph. A thunderstorm or two can’t be ruled out, but with increasing atmospheric stability, the overall chances are slim.

Idaho News 6 Thunderstorms are possible again this afternoon. Remember the phrase "when thunder roars, go indoors".

Looking ahead, another trough and front are expected to arrive as we move into the weekend, keeping rain chances with us through Friday.

The forecast ahead looks and will feel like Fall! Enjoy the cool down.

Stay up to date right here https://www.instagram.com/sophiacruzwx/

Tuesday

A 40% chance of showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Southeast wind 8 to 17 mph.

Wednesday

A 20% chance of showers after noon. Cloudy through mid morning, then becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 71. South southeast wind 5 to 8 mph..

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 64.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 64.

