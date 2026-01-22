The sun breaks through this weekend

Happy Friday eve, everyone! 🌥️If you’ve been stuck under that gray sky lately, you’re not alone. Low clouds and patchy fog are sticking around in the valleys today and tonight — especially below 5,000 feet. That means a cool Thursday with cloudy conditions and temperatures running about 5 to 10 degrees below normal.

Friday: Windy + Clearing Begins

Good news — Friday should bring clearer skies. Cooler air moving in from the north, coupled with breezy NW winds on Friday afternoon, will help mix things out. Most places should see clouds clearing Friday afternoon, but the Magic Valley will likely stay cloudy the longest.

Saturday: Slowly Clearing

Saturday stays dry, and as winds calm down, the remaining low clouds will shift out of the Magic Valley and drift toward the upper Treasure Valley.By late Saturday night, drier air moving in should help skies become mostly clear for many areas — but again, the Magic Valley may keep clouds around through Saturday night.

Looking Ahead: Warmer + Inversion Returns

Sunday and Monday bring a slight warm-up, but by Tuesday and Wednesday a ridge of high pressure strengthens again, meaning another temperature inversion could redevelop (aka: valley clouds may come back). By Thursday, the ridge weakens just a bit, and there’s a small 10–20% chance of mountain showers.

Enjoy the clearing we get into the weekend; the inversion and stratus deck look to potentially return next week.

Seven-Day Forecasts

