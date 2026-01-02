The first weekend of the New Year brings rain and mountain snow

Short Term: Today through Sunday Night

The warm front responsible for overnight rain/snow is moving out this morning. Showers continue to linger this morning with freezing rain remaining an issue in Western Baker County and the Upper Weiser River Valley, where slick conditions are expected to continue through the morning hours. Because of this, a Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until late morning. In the Lower Treasure Valley, temperatures are hovering just above freezing. While a brief period of freezing rain can’t be ruled out in isolated spots, road temperatures remain warm enough to limit impacts.

Through the day, showers will gradually taper off from southwest to northeast. As the warm front exits, temperatures will increase into the lower upper 40s to 50s along valley floors. Mountains will inch closer to the mid-40s today.

Idaho News 6

Dry conditions are expected tonight, but valley fog is likely to develop, especially in the Lower Treasure Valley and the Upper Weiser River Valley.

Idaho News 6

Another Pacific system moves in on Saturday, bringing valley rain and mountain snow. Snow levels will be at 5,000 feet in the north, rising to around 6,500 feet farther south.

Keeping mountains active through the weekend ahead. Heads up to those traveling north, pack warm layers, and waterproof jackets.

On Sunday, southwest winds will strengthen and could approach advisory levels during the afternoon. Rain chances remain very low, and while an isolated shower can’t be ruled out, both Saturday and Sunday will be noticeably drier than today.

Idaho News 6 Unsettled weather through the weekend with drier periods into Saturday and Sunday.

Long Term: Monday through Friday

Looking ahead to next week, a trough will dig into the region from the Northwest on Monday. This setup favors a prolonged period of active weather, with heavy snowfall expected in the mountains, particularly across central Idaho. Probabilities are very high that mountain totals will exceed one foot by midweek.

A cooling trend is expected through the week, with valley high temperatures gradually falling from the upper 40s early in the week into the upper 30s by Friday.

Enjoy the first weekend of 2026. Sophias Instagram