The first week of august brings the heat take a look at the thermometer right here

The heat is returning to the triple digits this afternoon, prepare to wear your sunscreen, hydrate through out the day, and take some shades breaks if you're working outdoors.

The upper level ridge of high pressure aloft continues to expand over the Pacific Northwest, this will cause Valley floors to peak anywhere between 106-107 degrees tomorrow. Fortunately this will be the hottest day of the week, however, temperatures in the 7 day remain in the low triple digits. Excessive Heat Warnings and Advisories have been issued given the excessive heat.

On top of the heat building in, smoke will increase through Friday. The smoke from the Park Fire in California will push towards are area due to southerly winds.

Heading into the weekend, storm chances increase across Eastern Oregon and Southwest Idaho Saturday afternoon. It's going to be important to keep an eye out for wildfires as these storms will carry little rain with them, but, lightning and gusty outflow.

Shower chances will stick with us into early next week.

