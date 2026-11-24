If you're hitting the road for Thanksgiving, today looks to be one of the better travel days this week! High pressure will keep us dry, with temperatures climbing about 5 to 8 degrees above average. We will have some breezy conditions throughout the day, along with fog and low clouds lingering in some of our mountain valleys this morning.

Idaho News 6

Heading into Wednesday, a weak system will move through the region, bringing a 20–30% chance of valley rain and mountain snow to eastern Oregon. Accumulations will be minimal, and much of southwest Idaho will remain dry.

Things start to change heading into Thanksgiving. A strong atmospheric river will move into the Pacific Northwest, sending moisture into our region Thursday through Saturday morning. The bulk of that moisture will stay north of a line from Burns, Oregon, to Mountain Home, Idaho.

Idaho News 6

The biggest thing to note with this system is how warm it will be. Snow levels will climb to around 7,000–8,000 feet by Friday, meaning some of our lower mountain elevations could see rain rather than snow. However, pockets of colder air could keep snow levels closer to 5,500–6,500 feet in portions of eastern Oregon and west-central Idaho.

By Friday night, we could see:

0.25–0.50 inches of rain across the northern portion of our region.



5–10 inches of snow, primarily above 7,000 feet.



Locally lower snow levels where colder air remains trapped.



For those hoping to hit the slopes this holiday weekend, elevation will play a big role in how much fresh snow we see. While our higher mountain elevations will benefit from this system, warmer temperatures could limit snowfall at some of our lower-elevation ski resorts.

We will get a break from the wet weather late Saturday into Sunday, with valley highs remaining in the upper 40s to low 50s, about 5 to 10 degrees above average.

Another active weather pattern returns Monday, with temperatures trending closer to average and snow levels beginning to drop. There is still some uncertainty surrounding the track of our next system, which will ultimately determine how much precipitation we see heading into the middle of next week.