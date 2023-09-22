Temperatures warm for a pleasant first weekend of autumn

Temperatures were about 10° below average on Thursday as a large, chilly storm system from Canada stalled over eastern Oregon. The storm is still centered over Malheur County this morning and will move into Owyhee County throughout the morning. It will continue to spread showers and isolated thunderstorms into southwest and central Idaho before exiting the region by Friday night.

Idaho News 6

As cloud cover clears overnight, temperatures will dip into the 30s and 40s in the valleys and 20s and 30s in the mountains. A Frost Advisory is in effect for eastern parts of the Magic Valley, including Burley and Shoshone, from 2:00am-9:00am Saturday. Cover up any sensitive vegetation!

Idaho News 6

The sun peaks out Friday afternoon in the Treasure Valley as temperatures warm into the upper 60s and low 70s. Autumn officially begins Saturday at 12:49am! Pleasant temperatures and mostly sunny skies expected on Saturday as a weak high pressure ridge builds into the region. Highs will climb to around normal into the 60s in the higher elevations and 70s in the valleys.

Idaho News 6

Next week begins mild with highs in the lower 80s in the Treasure Valley. However, another cool low pressure system drops in from the Pacific coast with a return to unsettled, cooler conditions later next week.