Temperatures tumble for final day of August

A cool front pushing across the Gem State Tuesday morning will serve to send temperatures tumbling by a good 5-10° over Monday, and usher in at-times breezy winds. What it won't bring to the region is any rain or really even cloud cover, as skies remain sunny with a little less wildfire smoke across our Idaho zones. Eastern Oregon remains under an Air Quality Alert through at least Tuesday afternoon for heightened levels of particulate matter in the air.

Temperature-wise, the Treasure Valley remains comfortably warm behind the front, even as highs drop into the upper 70s/low 80s for most valley locations. Boise will top off right around 80° Tuesday afternoon - typically we are closer to 86° on the final day of August.

September kicks off with more of the same, as sunny but smoky skies continue and highs hover in the low 80s in the valley through the end of the workweek.

After that, things start to warm just in time for the Labor Day weekend, approaching 90° on Saturday and Sunday, with continued dry and clear weather into early next week.