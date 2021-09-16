Temperatures take a tumble Thursday

Sunshine sticks around today but temperatures take a tumble courtesy of a dry cold front that worked its away across Idaho early this morning.

In the wake of that front, high temperatures will drop into the mid-70s in the Treasure Valley with a brisk northwesterly breeze throughout the day. In the mountains, dry and sunny with temps in the mid-60s.

Late-summer warmth rebuilds quickly on Friday, with temperatures jumping back into the mid-80s in Boise to wrap up the workweek. Saturday will be dry, pleasant and warm as well, but then get ready for sweater weather on Sunday, as a strong cold front shakes things up for the second half of our weekend!

Rain showers will arrive in SW Idaho early Sunday morning and will come and go throughout the day. Temperatures drop dramatically behind the morning front, plummeting from the mid-80s in Boise on Saturday to just the mid-60s on Sunday! Our early taste of autumn sticks around Monday with sunshine, a brisk wind and temps in the 60s to kick off the workweek.