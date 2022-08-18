Temperatures cool slightly for end of work week, possible rain on the way

After record-breaking heat Wednesday, temperatures will be slightly cooler in the Treasure Valley Thursday, thanks in part to cloud cover and patchy wildfire smoke. High temperatures will remain in the mid-to-upper 90s through next week in the Treasure Valley.

There is also the possibility of scattered showers and thunderstorms Thursday and Friday. Most of the rain will be focused in the mountains and south of the Treasure Valley, but starting Thursday evening there is a chance of rain in the Treasure Valley.

Models show the best chance for more widespread rain in the Treasure Valley is overnight Thursday and Friday morning.