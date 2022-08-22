Temperatures cool slightly after record-breaking heat Sunday

Sunday's 100-degree high in Boise marked day 21 in the triple digits for 2022, breaking the record for most triple-digit days in a year. Temperatures will be slightly cooler starting Monday, staying in the upper-90s through Thursday in the Treasure Valley.

Rain and thunderstorms are expected in the East and West Central Mountains as well as the Western Magic Valley throughout the morning and afternoon Monday.

These conditions have triggered a Red Flag Warning for the East and West Central Mountains.

Temperatures in the Treasure Valley will cool to the mid-90s for Friday and low-90s for the weekend, before warming back up next week.