Temperatures are set to soar 15 to 20 degrees above average, bringing the hottest weather of the year so far

After a windy start to the week, quieter but much warmer weather settles into the region today as high pressure remains parked along the West Coast. Today will bring sunny skies, dry conditions, and temperatures climbing a few degrees warmer than yesterday. Afternoon highs across the Treasure Valley and much of the Snake Basin will push well into the upper 70s and low 80s, running several degrees above average for early May.

Idaho News 6

Breezy conditions will still develop during the afternoon and evening hours, especially across the Snake Basin, where west to northwest winds could gust between 25 and 30 mph at times. While not quite as strong as earlier this week, it will still be enough to notice if you are spending time outdoors. Despite the warmth during the day, overnight temperatures will stay fairly mild.

The warm and dry pattern continues Friday as temperatures climb another couple of degrees. A weak and dry cold front is expected to move through Friday afternoon and evening. Unlike a typical cold front, this one will not bring rain, but it will reinforce breezy northwest winds and knock temperatures down slightly heading into Saturday. Even with the cooldown, highs will still remain above normal for this time of year.

The bigger weather story arrives late this weekend into next week as a much stronger ridge of high pressure builds across the western United States. This setup is expected to bring the hottest temperatures of the year so far to Idaho and eastern Oregon. Sunday through Tuesday, temperatures are forecast to run 15 to 20 degrees above average, with highs climbing into the mid to upper 80s and some lower elevation communities nearing 90 degrees.

That level of heat this early in the season can catch people off guard, especially since many are not yet acclimated to summer-like temperatures. Minor heat risk levels are expected early next week, mainly affecting those who are especially sensitive to heat, spending long periods outdoors, or without reliable cooling and hydration.

The good news is the forecast remains dry with plenty of sunshine, making for excellent conditions if you enjoy warm weather and outdoor plans. Just be prepared for summer-like afternoons as Idaho heads into one of its warmest stretches so far this spring.