Superb late-summer weather continues Tuesday

Air quality continues to improve
Rachel Garceau's Idaho News 6 forecast 9/14/21
Posted at 7:49 AM, Sep 14, 2021
Another beautiful late-summer day is taking shape across southern Idaho, as sunshine remains plentiful, smoke remains light, and temperatures hold steady over Monday. That means Boise will once again top off around 81°, right where we should be for the middle of September.

After this, temperatures start to fluctuate from day to day courtesy of a weak disturbance moving by to our north. That disturbance will cause high temps to warm a touch for Wednesday with breezy winds in the afternoon, then send temperatures tumbling into the mid-70s with clouds on Thursday, then back up around 80° in the Treasure Valley for Friday.

Over the weekend, a more significant system will move through, bringing another shot of cool air and enough moisture to trigger isolated showers Saturday and Sunday. Most of the wet weather will favor the mountains, where some snow could fall at elevations above 7,000', but a few spotty rain showers are possible late Saturday and early Sunday in the lower elevations as well.

