Sunshine with a chilly breeze for the weekend

An unseasonably chilly airmass has settled into Idaho as most areas are waking up to subfreezing temperatures and the first freeze of the season. A Freeze Warning remains in effect until 10:00 AM Friday morning for the Treasure Valley.

It stays mostly dry today, however a few, lingering snow showers will continue in the west central mountains. Northwest winds will pick up throughout the day making it feel like the 20s and 30s.

Another disturbance moves into the region Saturday morning, bringing even colder temperatures and continued high elevation snow showers. Daytime high temperatures will only climb into the mid 40s throughout the weekend, with wind chills staying in the 30s. Overnight lows dip into the 20s.

Next week temperatures start to warm closer to normal with high temperatures back into the 50s. Halloween looks dry but chilly!