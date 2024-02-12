Sunshine to start the week, but rain chances increase on Valentines Day. Here's what to expect for the week.

Good Morning Idaho

Over the weekend we saw sunny skies with mild temperatures in the 40s. Sunday was a gorgeous day for walking around the Greenbelt. .

Today we can expect partly sunny skies with a high of 51 degrees! Grab a light jacket as it will still feel chilly, but expect for this pattern to stick around until tomorrow. Enjoy the sunshine we get today and tomorrow, as we head into the weekend this story changes.

Valentines day may be a wet one, as a a warm front heads into the Gem state it will carry to the Valley and snow for the mountains. Starting with Harney County early Wednesday morning, then western Idaho Wednesday afternoon. The Valley can expect, .10 to .25 inches of rain. Whereas the mountains may see up to .50 inches. Grab an umbrella and keep it in your bag! Rainfall is expected into the weekend.

Snow levels will remain between 4000 to 5000 ft with another 1-3 inches expected in the West Central Mountains.

Have a good Monday! Stay up to date with my latest forecast here Sophia cruz (@sophiacruzwx) • Instagram photos and videos