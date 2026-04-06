Sunshine now, changes ahead: windy Tuesday, stormier weekend

Good morning, everyone!

Warm weather continues into this afternoon, with highs today in the mid-70s along the valley floors! This means short sleeves, sunscreen, and plenty of water for those who work outside.

Idaho News 6

Temperatures stay well above normal through Tuesday. Highs across the valleys are climbing into the low to mid 70s—about 10 to 15 degrees above average—so enjoy the warm stretch while it lasts.

Idaho News 6

We’re not completely quiet though. A weak system could spark a few isolated showers or even a thunderstorm this afternoon and evening, mainly over the higher terrain of east-central Oregon and west-central Idaho. Most valley locations stay dry.

By Tuesday, a dry cold front swings through, bringing breezy conditions with gusts between 20 and 35 mph. That front knocks temperatures down slightly, with a 5 to 10 degree cooldown by Wednesday. It’ll still be mild, just not quite as warm as the start of the week.

Looking ahead, the pattern turns more active late in the week. Shower chances gradually increase into Friday and Saturday. By the weekend, we’re tracking a more unsettled setup. Expect scattered showers, a slight chance of thunderstorms, and gradually cooling temperatures into early next week.

Idaho News 6

Idaho News 6

Even with the cooler air moving in, snow will mainly stay in the higher elevations—but we could see some fresh accumulation on the peaks by Monday.

The temperature roller coaster continues, but for now—soak up the sunshine while it’s here

Treasure Valley Extended Forecast