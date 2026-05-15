Sunny Friday ahead of a weekend storm, continuing the cool down

Good morning, Idaho!

Dry and breezy weather continues across southwest Idaho and eastern Oregon this Friday before a colder Alaskan storm system arrives over the weekend.

Temperatures today stay near seasonal averages, with valley highs climbing into the upper 60s and low 70s under mostly sunny skies.

Idaho News 6

Despite comfortable temperatures, very dry air remains in place with low humidity values and occasional afternoon wind gusts between 20 and 30 mph, especially across higher terrain and portions of the Snake River Plain.

The biggest weather change arrives Saturday as an Alaskan low pressure system pushes into the region. Clouds will increase through the morning before showers develop across eastern Oregon and spread into western Idaho by the afternoon. Most valley locations will be fairly dry, but a shower or two isn't out of the question. While mountain areas will transition to snow as colder air rapidly lowers snow levels to around 4,000 feet by Saturday night. Light snow accumulations are possible across higher elevations and mountain passes heading into Sunday morning.

In addition to precipitation, expect another round of strong winds this weekend. Gusts between 35 and 40 mph could create blowing dust concerns Saturday afternoon, especially in open areas of the Snake River Plain.

By Sunday, temperatures will run well below average with many valley locations struggling to climb out of the 50s. Snow levels may briefly drop as low as 3,500 feet Sunday morning before rising later in the day, and isolated thunderstorms cannot be ruled out due to colder air aloft.

The chilly, unsettled pattern begins to shift Monday as the low moves east, allowing temperatures to gradually recover with warmer and drier weather expected by the middle of next week.