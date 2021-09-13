Watch
Sunny and pleasant to kick off the workweek

Breezy winds at times and light surface smoke
Rachel Garceau's Idaho News 6 forecast 9/13/21
Posted at 8:18 AM, Sep 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-13 10:18:47-04

Our pleasant late-summer weather from the weekend spills over into the workweek, with sunshine and seasonably comfortable temperatures on tap for the next several days.

Smoke will remain light to nearly nonexistent in the the Treasure Valley today and tomorrow, though in the high terrain it could get a bit hazy at times, especially in the immediate vicinity of area wildfires.

Temps will drop slightly Monday over Sunday, with Boise topping off around 80° this afternoon, right about where we should be for mid-September. A weak disturbance moving through this evening will trigger some periods of gusty winds.

Tuesday and Wednesday look almost identical to Monday, with sunshine, breezy afternoon winds, and highs around 80° each day in the Treasure Valley through mid-week.

