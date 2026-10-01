Summer-like warmth continues into October

Happy October!

High pressure is taking control across southwest Idaho, bringing a stretch of unusually warm and dry weather to start October.

Temperatures will climb into the low 80s across the lower valleys this afternoon, running around 10 degrees above normal. While this won’t be the hottest start to October we’ve seen, if Boise reaches the forecast high of 82 degrees today, it would tie 2012 for the fifth-warmest October 1 on record.

Idaho News 6

Even warmer weather arrives Friday and Saturday as high pressure strengthens, with many lower elevations reaching the mid-80s.

A weak system passing north of the region Friday may bring some high clouds and west to northwest winds, but otherwise mostly dry, sunny conditions will continue through the weekend.

The warmest temperatures are expected Sunday as southerly winds help push highs into the upper 80s, with some lower valley locations potentially approaching 90 degrees. That's roughly 10 to 15 degrees above normal for early October.

A weak disturbance moving through late Sunday into Monday will bring more clouds and a very small chance of showers. Rain chances are slim, and mainly near the Nevada border and across the south-central Idaho mountains.

Temperatures may dip a couple of degrees Monday and Tuesday before high pressure strengthens again, keeping the region warm and dry through much of next week.