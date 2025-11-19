Stubborn Low Clouds Today; More Showers Return Thursday Morning

Idaho News 6 Check out the view from Bogus this morning, showing the low-lying clouds.

If you’ve looked outside this morning, you’ve probably noticed that stubborn layer of low clouds hanging over the Treasure Valley. That stratus deck has been slow to move because our atmosphere is in a very stable pattern, keeping that cool, moist air trapped near the surface. Light showers overnight helped clear things out in a few spots, but for most of the Valley, clouds are lingering into the day, and that’s keeping temperatures a few degrees cooler than yesterday.

As we move through the afternoon and evening, winds higher up in the atmosphere will start to strengthen ahead of our next system. That extra mixing should help erode the cloud cover, but places like Caldwell, Nampa, and even up toward Ontario may not see much improvement until later in the day. Highs will land in the low 50s.

Idaho News 6

Another round of scattered showers arrives late tonight into Thursday morning as a weak upper-level trough moves inland. It won’t be a washout by any means, but we do have a 20–40% chance of light rain through early Thursday. Snow stays in the mountains around 6,000 to 7,000 feet. Clouds and spotty showers will hang around through the day before tapering Thursday evening.

Idaho News 6

By Friday, a weak ridge builds back in behind the departing system, and that pattern could bring the return of valley stratus and patchy fog—especially during the morning hours. Highs stay pretty steady in the low 50s with overnight temps in the upper 30s.

Looking ahead

Saturday starts calm under weak high pressure, meaning more morning fog or low clouds before gradual clearing. By late Sunday into Monday, another disturbance arrives, and a cold front will swing through sometime Monday night into Tuesday, bringing a slight cooldown and some mountain snow showers.

