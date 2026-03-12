Strong winds today, potentially damaging winds Saturday

Good morning, everyone! Prepare for a very gusty day ahead- many neighborhoods are under a Wind Advisory today.

Very windy conditions are building in this afternoon, especially across south-central Idaho, including the Western Magic Valley and Camas Prairie where gusts could reach up to 50 mph. A Wind Advisory remains in effect across the Magic Valley from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. today.

Looking ahead to Saturday, a High Wind Watch will go into effect Saturday afternoon across the Treasure Valley, West Central Mountains, and eastern Oregon from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Gusts could reach up to 60 mph, which would be considered damaging.

These strong winds could knock down trees and power lines, cause power outages, and make travel difficult for high-profile vehicles. Secure loose items around the home.

The Forecast: Wind, snow, and a warm-up

At the same time, an atmospheric river will keep rain going for the valleys and bring heavy, wet mountain snow to Baker County and the Central Idaho Mountains through Saturday night. Snow levels will stay fairly high through Friday night, around 6,000 to 6,500 feet, before colder air arrives this weekend.

Saturday is the day to watch closely. A strong cold front is expected to move through the region, bringing the potential for a significant wind event. Gusts could reach up to 60 mph along and behind the front, and a High Wind Watch has been issued for Saturday afternoon and evening. Colder air will follow behind the system, dropping snow levels all the way to valley floors by Sunday morning before precipitation winds down.

Sunday turns cooler, breezy, and sunnier, but that cool-down will not last long. A rapid warm-up begins Monday, with Tuesday through Thursday looking unusually warm. High temperatures in the valleys are expected to climb into the mid 70s to lower 80s, with mountain towns reaching the 60s and lower 70s. Record highs are likely, and even some monthly March records could be challenged.

Bottom line: Expect a mix of winter weather in the mountains, gusty winds at times, and then a noticeable warm-up heading into next week.

