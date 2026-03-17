Strong warming trend underway with record highs possible through Saturday

Good morning, Idaho!

A major warm-up is taking over the region today as a strong ridge of high pressure builds in. Temperatures this afternoon will climb to more than 10 degrees above Monday, with even more warming expected by Wednesday. By then, highs will be running about 20 degrees above average for this time of year.

Idaho News 6

Idaho News 6 Highs by wednesday afternoon will remain 20 degrees above average

That means many areas will be flirting with — or even breaking — daily record highs through the middle and end of the week. Dry conditions are expected to stick around through Saturday, making for a very springlike stretch across SW Idaho.

The only exception today is across north-central Idaho, where there is a very slight chance of a rain shower this afternoon. Otherwise, most areas stay dry with plenty of sunshine. Breezy conditions will also develop this afternoon, especially across the Magic Valley and surrounding highlands, where gusts of 20 to 30 mph are possible before winds ease up later this week.

Looking ahead, the warm pattern holds through Friday before changes begin this weekend. An Alaskan low dropping south along the Pacific Coast will start to break down the ridge, allowing temperatures to cool slightly and clouds to increase. By Saturday and Sunday, conditions turn a bit breezier with a small chance of precipitation returning to northern areas.

The cooling trend continues into early next week, with temperatures settling closer to normal by Sunday and Monday. Another storm system looks set to move in by Tuesday, bringing a better chance for colder and wetter weather as a cold front pushes through the region.

Bottom line: Summer-like warmth is sticking around through Saturday, with record highs possible each afternoon before a cooler and more unsettled pattern returns next week.

Treasure Valley Extended Forecast

Idaho News 6

McCall Forecast