Strong storms target parts of Idaho today

A low-pressure system will keep the region unsettled through Friday, bringing showers, thunderstorms and eventually cooler temperatures. Some storms could turn strong this afternoon, especially across the higher terrain and portions of southeast Oregon and south-central Idaho.

For Thursday, the Treasure Valley, Owyhee Mountains and Malheur County should stay mainly dry, while showers and thunderstorms develop across the higher terrain of southwest Idaho and portions of eastern Oregon. Storms are expected to strengthen during the afternoon.

Today's Impacts

The biggest concerns with stronger storms today will be gusty outflow winds of 50–60 mph, small hail, frequent lightning, and brief heavy rain. Storms will also be moving fairly quickly, which should limit overall rainfall amounts. With plenty of lightning and relatively little rain in some areas, there will also be an increased risk for new fire starts.

The Storm Prediction Center has much of southwest Idaho under a general thunderstorm outlook for today, while portions of eastern Idaho are under a Marginal Risk for severe weather. This means a few stronger storms will be possible, with damaging wind gusts and small hail being the main concerns.

Idaho News 6

Red Flag Warning

Idaho News 6

Due to the increased risk for new fire starts, a Red Flag Warning is in effect Thursday afternoon into the evening. Frequent lightning and gusty winds could make it easier for fires to start and spread, so avoid outdoor burning and keep an eye out for any smoke plumes.

By Friday, temperatures will drop about 5–10 degrees as the center of the low moves through. Scattered showers and isolated afternoon thunderstorms remain possible, with better chances reaching the Treasure Valley and Malheur County.

Weekend & Next Week

Conditions begin improving Saturday as showers taper off and high pressure starts building back into the region. That kicks off a gradual warming and drying trend through early next week.

By Monday, Boise should return to near-normal temperatures with highs in the lower 80s. Seasonable weather continues Tuesday, although a few showers could develop near the Idaho-Nevada border.

The warmer weather could make a bigger comeback by the middle of next week. Current trends favor temperatures running around 5–10 degrees above normal Wednesday and Thursday as warmer southerly flow develops.