Strong storms possible this afternoon, unsettled weekend ahead

Good morning, everyone! We've made it to Friday-prepare for an unsettled weekend ahead with rain, thunderstorms, and high elevation snow.

An active weather pattern is setting up today, bringing the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms across southwest Idaho and eastern Oregon this afternoon.

A system moving in from the Pacific is helping to spark storm development today, with scattered thunderstorms expected through the afternoon and evening. The strongest storms may bring gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rain, especially across Owyhee County and Malheur County. Storms will generally track from south to north.Closer to home in the Treasure Valley, a spotty shower or two can’t be ruled out this afternoon, but rain chances will increase heading into the evening hours. Expect showers to become more widespread around 6 PM and continue into the late evening.

Idaho News 6

Even after sunset, a few thunderstorms may linger overnight, particularly across higher elevations like the West Central Mountains.

Heading into the weekend, the unsettled pattern sticks around. Showers will continue Saturday with a few thunderstorms possible, although cooler temperatures will limit how strong they become. Highs will drop into the 60s for many valley locations.

Idaho News 6

By Sunday, widespread showers are expected with a continued chance of thunderstorms. Rainfall could become steadier at times, and some areas may pick up a decent amount of precipitation. Mountain locations above 6,500 feet could even see a return to snow. Models are picking up about 2"-4" of snowfall into Monday.

Idaho News 6

Looking ahead, conditions remain cool and unsettled into early next week before a brief break arrives Tuesday with drier and milder weather.

Either way it's going to be a wonderful weekend-just hold off on washing the car.

If you'd like to send in photos from your weekend email them to me sophia.cruz@kivitv.com

Forecast: Strong storms possible this afternoon, unsettled weekend ahead

Sophia Cruz's Idaho News 6 Forecast - 4/10/2026