Strong storms possible Friday afternoon & evening

After record-setting heat in Boise on Thursday, we flip the switch Friday to much cooler, breezy and at-times stormy weather.

A few scattered sprinkles of rain are possible early Friday, then heavier rain and strong to severe thunderstorms will develop as a cold front pushes through in the afternoon. Eastern Oregon, SW Idaho including the Treasure Valley, and the eastern Magic Valley are all under a "marginal" risk for severe storms this afternoon. That means some of those areas could get hit with thunderstorms that produce wind gusts near 60mph, downpours of rain, and medium-sized hail. The window for active weather looks to be from 1pm-6pm today, though a few rain showers could hang on through late evening.

Temperatures cool significantly today, likely hitting a high of 80° in Boise around noon, then cooling behind the front. The weekend, though, is shaping up to be really pleasant in the wake of today's active weather, with lighter smoke, sunshine and temps in the low 80s in the Treasure Valley on Saturday and Sunday.