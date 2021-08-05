Strong, potentially damaging winds on their way to SW Idaho

A slightly less hot but still toasty summer day coming our way Thursday, with temperatures into the upper 90s in the Treasure Valley under partly cloudy and smoky skies. A few sprinkles are possible throughout the day today, but for the most part, the daytime hours will be relatively uneventful across SW Idaho.

This evening, though, that all changes as a strong upper level low pressure system and associated cold front will move through the area overnight into Friday morning, bringing thunderstorms, strong winds, and dangerous fire weather conditions.

Wind advisories are in effect from tonight through Friday morning across eastern Oregon and southern Idaho, as gusts of 55-60mph are possible. These winds could be damaging, so secure any light objects around your house before going to bed tonight. Downed tree limbs could also cause isolated power outages Friday morning. Lightning and low humidity combined with the wind will also create dangerous fire conditions Thursday night.

After the storms subside Friday morning, we'll be left with a pleasant wrap-up to the workweek, with sunshine, a refreshing breeze, and highs in the mid-80s Friday afternoon.