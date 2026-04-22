Strong cold front brings heavy mountain snow, possibly up to 2 feet, rain, and winds up to 50 mph

A major shift in the weather is underway today, bringing much cooler temperatures, widespread rain, gusty winds, and heavy snow in the mountains. After the recent stretch of warmth, it’s going to feel noticeably different outside.

Temperatures have dropped sharply, running 20 to 30 degrees colder than yesterday and falling below normal for this time of year. The day starts off with steady rain, making for a wet and potentially slow morning commute. As the system moves through, that steady rain will transition into more scattered showers this afternoon. There is also a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms, mainly across Idaho, which could briefly bring heavier downpours and gusty winds.

Winds will be another big factor today, especially across southern Idaho and southeast Oregon. Gusts between 25 and 40 mph will be common, with a few areas seeing stronger gusts approaching 50 mph. These conditions could make travel a bit more difficult at times and may cause loose outdoor items to shift around.

In the mountains, this system is delivering a significant round of late-season snow. Snow levels are hovering between 4,500 and 5,500 feet, so most valley locations will stay as rain, but higher elevations are seeing impactful snowfall. Mountain areas are expected to receive 1 to 2 inches of precipitation, which will translate to roughly 10 to 20 inches of snow above 6,000 feet, especially on northwest-facing peaks. Travel through higher elevations could become slick and hazardous with winter-like conditions returning.

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Across the valleys, rainfall totals will generally range from a quarter of an inch up to around an inch, with some higher amounts possible near the foothills. This will lead to wet roads and reduced visibility at times throughout the day.

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Showers will continue into tonight but will gradually decrease from west to east as the system begins to move out. Thursday and Friday will remain cool and somewhat unsettled, with temperatures staying 5 to 10 degrees below normal. Expect a mix of clouds, breezy afternoons, and occasional showers, mainly focused in the mountains. Winds could still gust between 30 and 45 mph at times, especially on Thursday.

Another concern heading into the end of the week will be chilly overnight temperatures. In valley locations, particularly in agricultural areas, lows are expected to dip into the low to mid-30s both Thursday and Friday mornings. This raises the potential for frost or even brief freezing conditions, which could impact sensitive plants and early-season crops.

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Looking ahead to the weekend and early next week, the overall pattern remains cool and unsettled. A broad trough of low pressure will keep temperatures a few degrees below normal through Monday. While widespread rain is less likely, the atmosphere will stay unstable enough to generate daily chances of showers, especially over the higher terrain. Snow levels will fluctuate between 4,500 and 6,500 feet, continuing to bring occasional snow to the mountains.

There are signs of improvement by the middle of next week. As the system weakens and begins to break down, temperatures are expected to gradually warm, with drier conditions becoming more likely by Tuesday and Wednesday.

For now, plan for a stretch of cooler weather, keep the rain gear close, and be prepared for winter-like conditions if you’re heading into the mountains.

Forecast: Heavy mountain snow and rain today

Sophia Cruz's Idaho News 6 Forecast - 4/22/2026