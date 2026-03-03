Strong cold front arriving Wednesday bringing valley rain and mountain snow

Good Morning Everyone 😎☀️

We’re waking up to mostly clear skies this morning, but there are a few pockets of valley fog and low stratus hanging around south-central Idaho and the central Idaho mountain valleys. If you're commuting from Ontario through the Treasure Valley into the Western Magic Valley, you may run into some patchy fog — so just take it slow early on.

Today though? A total switch. An upper-level ridge builds in from the Pacific, giving us sunshine and that first real taste of spring. Highs climb into the lower 60s across the southern valleys, with upper 40s to low 50s elsewhere. That’s about 5 to 10 degrees above normal — honestly feeling more like mid-April than early March.

Wednesday is when things change.

A Pacific trough moves in, bringing a strong cold front and widespread precipitation. Valley rain totals look to land between 0.25" and 0.50" by Wednesday night.

Snow levels stay above 6,000 feet for much of the event, then drop behind the front later Wednesday. Long Valley could pick up around an inch, while elevations above 6,000 feet in the West Central and Boise Mountains may see 3" to 6". There’s even about a 20% chance of lightning along the front with some of the stronger showers.

Behind the system, winds ramp up Thursday. West to northwest gusts could reach 40 to 50 mph across the Snake Plain and higher terrain. A Wind Advisory may be needed from Mountain Home through the Western Magic Valley, Camas Prairie, and the southwest highlands Thursday afternoon.

Temperatures take a noticeable dip, settling back to near — or slightly below — normal for early March. And northwest flow keeps a 40% chance of mountain showers in place through Thursday night.

Bottom line: Enjoy today’s spring preview… because midweek brings rain, mountain snow, gusty winds, and a return to cooler air.

Temperature Outlook

The CPC has released its latest temperature outlook, and it’s leaning warmer than normal into the week ahead — signaling that March may stay fairly mild through the middle of the month.

