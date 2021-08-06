Stormy morning gives way to a refreshing Friday afternoon

Strong storms early Friday sent abundant lightning, bursts of rain, and gusty winds through eastern Oregon and southern Idaho. The storms should exit the Treasure Valley/Boise area from west to east by late morning, though it could remain stormy in the central mountains of Idaho through early evening.

The active weather this morning was triggered by a low-pressure system and associated cool front that will eventually leave sunshine, wind, and cooler conditions in its wake this afternoon. Highs in the Treasure Valley drop by 10-15° this afternoon, with a comfortable 87° in Boise today with a breeze out of the northwest.

Saturday will be sunny and a bit warmer, back into the 90s, then another cool front on Sunday could trigger a few more isolated storms and will send temps back down into the low 80s by Monday. We'll see a significant warm-up starting Tuesday.