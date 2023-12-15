Storm system arrives early next week breaking the inversion and increasing shower chances

It's been a fantastic week of weather in the mountains above the inversion layer, but the valley is still affected by low clouds and patchy fog each morning. If there was snow on the ground, mornings would be much colder and there would be more fog in the Treasure Valley.

Some high clouds moved through Thursday afternoon, so most of the day was overcast in the valley. For Friday, there will be increasing sunshine during the afternoon. However, our temperature inversion persists through the weekend and valley temperatures will stay cold until we can get a low pressure system to help clear it out. Temperatures will likely just hold near 40 in the valley with lows 25-30. The higher elevations will likely see slight warming each day all the way through the weekend.

Idaho News 6

A system will approach Idaho early next week, which should break the inversion and valley temperatures will rise. Rain showers impact the Treasure Valley, even McCall will see primarily rain as temperatures climb to around 40 on Tuesday. Higher peaks will receive 1-4".