Storm chances continue while triple-digit heat builds back into Idaho

Happy Hump Day, Idaho!

Showers and thunderstorms will remain in the forecast through the rest of the week and into the weekend, mainly across the mountains and higher terrain of southwest Idaho and eastern Oregon.

A few storms early this morning produced gusty winds near the Idaho-Nevada border, but that activity is expected to weaken by mid-morning. Another round of isolated showers and thunderstorms is expected to develop this afternoon, especially over the mountains. Some storms could bring outflow wind gusts between 30 and 45 mph.

As skies clear and drier air moves in, temperatures will continue to climb. Highs will be hotter than Tuesday, with many valley locations nearing the triple-digit mark.

Idaho News 6 Valley floors will rebound near the triple digits this afternoon and into the weekend ahead.

By Thursday and Friday, high pressure will strengthen across the region, allowing hotter temperatures and additional moisture to move back into Idaho. Afternoon and evening thunderstorms will remain possible, while lower elevations are expected to reach or exceed 100 degrees.

Looking ahead to the weekend and early next week, a monsoon-like weather pattern will keep daily chances for mountain thunderstorms in place. Hot temperatures will continue, running about 5 to 10 degrees above average, with many valley communities staying near or above 100 degrees during the afternoon.

Anyone spending time outdoors should stay hydrated, take frequent breaks in the shade, and keep an eye on the sky for developing thunderstorms, especially in the mountains.