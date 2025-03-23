Spring is here... mostly! Sunny days and warm temps are on the way

Happy Saturday!

We had a chilly and wet start to our Saturday in the Treasure Valley, but that rain and clouds cleared out making for a sunny cool day in Boise and surrounding areas.

Sunday, we're in for a treat with a high of 60 degrees in Boise. We could see some spots of rain throughout the day, but mostly it'll be a warm and cloudy day.

Those warm temperatures will continue throughout the beginning of the week. Monday we'll increase to a high of 69 degrees, but Wednesday is the day you'll be most excited for with a high of 79 degrees!

Twin falls can see similar temperatures as we'll. We had some rain and some flurries throughout the day in the Magic Valley but that rain made its way out of the around 5 p.m.

Tomorrow it'll be mostly sunny across the Magic Valley, with a high of 58 degrees. We'll continue to see temperatures increase throughout the week, especially Wednesday as the high is 76 degrees! Talk about spring weather!

For our friends near the McCall area the winter weather isn't done quite yet, Sunday rain and snow is in the forecast for most of the West Central Mountains.

Monday will be mostly cloud since we'll get a break from some of that weekend precipitation. We'll have some sunshine and warm temperatures to start the week, both Monday and Tuesday will be in the mid 50's. Rain is back in the forecast for Wednesday, but you'll get some snow towards the end of the week as temperatures drop to the low 40's.