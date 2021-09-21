As we get ready to flip the page to fall on Wednesday, we've got a spectacular send-off to summer in store on Tuesday, with abundant sunshine, light winds and warming temperatures.

Highs in the Treasure Valley will jump a good 10° over our comfy but cool Monday, topping off in the upper 70s under clear blue skies this afternoon. It will be gorgeous in the mountains as well, with temps rising into the 60s and low 70s later in the day.

It will be sunny and even warmer on Wednesday, with Boise getting to 81° for the first afternoon of autumn. Some wind is likely in the evening along with some high clouds due to a weak, dry cool front that will move through for Thursday. Temps drop just a touch in response, but we're right back up to 80° in the Boise area Friday and we remain warm, dry and sunny through the weekend.