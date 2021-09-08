Smoky, hot and dry again Wednesday

Hot and smoky conditions persist across our area Wednesday and into Thursday, courtesy of a strong ridge of high pressure to our south that is transporting smoke and heat into the Gem State.

Temperatures in the Treasure Valley will again climb well into the 90s Wednesday afternoon, abnormally hot for early September and within a degree or two of record highs in many places, including Boise.

Late Thursday, a few isolated rain showers and thunderstorms will pop up in eastern Oregon and far SW Idaho - the leading edge of a system that brings in widespread precipitation on Friday.

Best chance for rain in the Boise area looks to be midday Friday into the early evening hours, tapering off by sunset. BSU football fans headed out to watch the home opener on the Blue Friday night may want to have a hooded jacket on hand in case the rain hangs on into kick-off. The rain on Friday will be off and on, though, along with thunderstorms. Temperatures plunge dramatically with this system, tumbling from the mid 90s in Boise on Thursday to just the mid 70s on Friday.