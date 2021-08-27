Smoke lets up as temperatures drop on Friday

Temperatures continue a downward trend on Friday, reaching their coolest point of the extended period this afternoon.

Sunshine will dominate overhead, and as wind out of the northwest increases throughout the day, wildfire smoke will decrease, with much clearer skies anticipated today and into at least the first half of the weekend.

Temperatures in the Treasure Valley will reach the low 80s Friday, still pleasant but cooler than average for late August.

Over the weekend, sunshine and dry conditions stick around, but temperatures start to warm back to normal. Saturday will tack on 2-3° of warmth, with a bigger spike on Sunday as afternoon highs reach 90° in the Boise area.

After that, we stay warm, dry and sunny through early next week, but smoke is likely to return Monday ahead of another dry cold front that will send a shot of cooler air our way for the first few days of September.