Smoke and temperatures both increase Wednesday

The warmest and smokiest day of the workweek is coming our way Wednesday, as temperatures and surface smoke both increase ahead of an approaching cool front.

Highs for the Treasure Valley today will hit the mid-80s with mostly sunny skies beyond the haze. The cool front sweeps through late in the day, possibly triggering a couple of isolated thunderstorms in eastern Elmore and Valley Counties, but for the majority of us, this is a dry front with no precipitation.

Temperatures will cool tomorrow and Friday as northwest flow sets in, but that will also serve to reduce the surface smoke and improve air quality.

Friday is the coolest day of the week with highs in just the upper 70s in the Boise area, then a warm-up sets in for the weekend. That means more typical late-summer heat returns by Sunday with highs around 90° in the Treasure Valley for the final few days of August.