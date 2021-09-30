Slow but steady warming through the weekend

Our final day of September will be perfectly pleasant, as sunshine is abundant and temperatures warm over Wednesday.

Highs in the Treasure Valley will climb into the low 70s Thursday afternoon, still slightly below normal but not by much.

On Friday, we'll add another 1-2° of warmth, but clouds will start to build in mid-day as a weak disturbance drifts by to our north. A few stray sprinkles are possible in Valley County Friday afternoon but otherwise, the only discernible impact from this system will be the clouds.

Late Friday, clear skies return and temps continue to warm for the first few days of October. Highs in Boise will be flirting with 80° by Sunday and remain warm through early next week.