Slightly cooler temperatures, mostly sunny skies expected for 4th of July

Temperatures will be slightly cooler Monday in the Treasure Valley, with an expected high of 82 degrees. There will be clouds in the morning that are expected to clear out by the late afternoon and evening. Tomorrow temperatures will warm back up to the low 90s and stay in the low to mid-90s for the next ten days.

The West Central Mountains will see a chance of scattered showers throughout the week with highs ranging from the low 60s to mid-70s.

The Magic Valley will see slightly warmer temperatures with expected highs in the mid-80s and wind speeds from 10-15 mph.