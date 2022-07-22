Watch Now
Slightly cooler temperatures in store this weekend before another stretch of triple-digit highs next week

Anna's Friday July 22, 2022 Forecast
Posted at 8:16 AM, Jul 22, 2022
Warm and dry conditions will continue Friday and through the weekend throughout Idaho. The Treasure Valley will see high temperatures in the upper-90s. Wind will be slightly stronger Friday afternoon. This is mainly a concern from Mountain Home to the Magic Valley, as this is where wind gusts are expected to be between 20 and 30 mph.

Because of the wind, hot temperatures with low relative humidity and dry conditions, there is a red flag warning in place for parts of the Magic and Treasure Valleys as well as other regions of Idaho Friday afternoon and evening.

